4 overwhelming trade offers Bills would have to accept for Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills are in a weird situation with Stefon Diggs after his worst season since he was traded by the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills wouldn't say no to a few trades if they came their way.
By Nick Villano
Again, the Bills aren't getting any cap relief when it comes to this deal. L'Jarius Sneed was placed on the franchise tag, and he's set to make $19.8 million in 2024 unless a long-term deal can be agreed upon. There have been rumblings the Chiefs made the move understanding a trade should be on the horizon. Is it possible they can use Sneed to fix their wide receiver problem?
Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs had one of the worst receiving cores in the league. On top of that, they just cut Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Mecole Hardman, the man who caught the Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass last month, has some serious trouble that has some thinking he could be cut loose. This isn't even to mention the disaster that was Kadarius Toney.
Diggs isn't an easy human to deal with (at least that's how it appears), but with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Diggs would have enough respect to behave. He could easily have a career year in Kansas City. The Chiefs haven't had a player like this since they traded Tyreek Hill.
The biggest hiccup in this trade is the participants. Would the Chiefs want to see Sneed thrive on a team that could eventually beat them in the playoffs? Would the Bills want to replenish the Chiefs biggest weakness when they can't get passed them in the playoffs? It does seem like a move that helps both teams immensely, especially if Tre'Davious White has trouble returning from injury.