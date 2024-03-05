4 overwhelming trade offers Bills would have to accept for Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills are in a weird situation with Stefon Diggs after his worst season since he was traded by the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills wouldn't say no to a few trades if they came their way.
By Nick Villano
The Green Bay Packers went on a run in the second half of last season. After looking like Jordan Love was not the answer as the team was circling the drain, Green Bay eventually won a playoff game. They put a whooping on the Dallas Cowboys, and they took the NFC Champion 49ers to the limit. Now, they want to build on their success. Doing it at wide receiver makes sense, where Christian Watson hasn't taken on the No. 1 spot as we thought he would.
Diggs would be a very good addition to the Packers. He already has the motivation to beat the Vikings, his former team who traded him despite his success there. He's looking to join a contender, who the Packers hope to be. Adding Diggs to Watson and Jayden Reed would give the Packers contender vibes for the 2024 season.
It won't come cheap, but the Packers are in an enviable position to make it work. The Aaron Rodgers trade only brought them a second-round pick since he got immediately injured, but that gives them an extra pick in the round. So, they can give the Bills their pick, which is 58th overall. They can also add Romeo Doubs to the trade, who has been getting better every season.
Doubs would provide the Bills a chance to have a No. 1B if they want to see what happens with Khalil Shakir. It makes a ton of sense for both sides. Packers fans might be hesitant because of Diggs' past, but he has the talent to turn an offensive into one of the best in the league.