4 overwhelming trade offers Bills would have to accept for Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills are in a weird situation with Stefon Diggs after his worst season since he was traded by the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills wouldn't say no to a few trades if they came their way.
By Nick Villano
This one is interesting. The Arizona Cardinals have a few pieces the Buffalo Bills would be interested in acquiring. Former West Virginia Mountaineer Dante Stills showed some progress last season on the defensive line. Michael Wilson had a few good games despite the quarterback uncertainty. We're sure they would ask about former sixth-overall pick Paris Johnson. However, two pieces stand out.
The Bills likely want to come out of this deal with a first-round pick, of which the Cardinals have two. They thought this was going to be a franchise-changing draft, with their own and the Texans' pick in their pocket. Some said they would have the first and second-overall picks in this draft. Instead, it's fourth and 27th. Instead of crying over spilled contention, the Cards could turn that pick into Stefon Diggs.
They could also look for a trade of upset stars. Budda Baker had rumblings of trade rumors before last season, but he ended up playing the year in Arizona. Now, those trade rumors are back. Baker hasn't said anything, but many assume he would like out of Arizona.
A Baker trade would not help much in terms of salary cap. It would save the Bills around $6 million compared to Diggs, but Baker also needs a new contract. His is up after next season. Still, this is an intriguing trade to turn a contentious star into another star.