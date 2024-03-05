4 overwhelming trade offers Bills would have to accept for Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills are in a weird situation with Stefon Diggs after his worst season since he was traded by the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills wouldn't say no to a few trades if they came their way.
By Nick Villano
The Buffalo Bills haven't been able to get over the hump. They made it to the AFC Championship Game in 2021, and everyone thought that was their arrival. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's happened to so many teams during the Patrick Mahomes run. With Josh Allen very young, a great head coach in Sean McDermott, and pieces everywhere, the Bills were ready to dominate the league.
That 2020 season was the first for Stefon Diggs in Buffalo. The Bills traded a first-round pick in the NFL Draft for Diggs. The pick ended up being LSU standout Justin Jefferson. We still think it was a win for everyone involved. There's no guarantee the Bills pick Jefferson (but Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman were the next three receivers taken, so still not bad), but Diggs was a guaranteed superstar on a team that needed the hype.
Unfortunately, 2021 was the furthest they'd ever get. The Bills have lost three times in the Divisional Round, and it's time to really look at all options. Diggs is No. 1 on the list of players they may need to replace, and they hope to do it by the draft. With the Bills $40 million over the salary cap, and a trade at the right time saving them $19 million, it feels like the time is right. So who can overwhelm the Bills into making a deal?
The Houston Texans do not have a first-round pick this season. They gave it to the Arizona Cardinals to draft Will Anderson Jr. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year, so most would agree it was worth it. However, now that the Texans are in "buy" mode, they are missing a crucial asset to add. Since that's the case, they will have to look down the line to make a move of this caliber.
This is a huge risk, which is why the Bills would be intrigued. We've seen many teams buy too early in their competitive window, and it led to the loss of a very valuable pick. That's why the Bills would opt for a 2025 first-round pick instead of a 2024 first-round pick (that they got from Cleveland). They will wait until they get a pick that could change their competitive window if the Texans bottom out (which is unlikely).
The addition of John Metchie III gives the Bills a piece that can help them now. If the Bills trade Diggs and lose Gabe Davis in free agency, they will have a below-average wide receiver room, and they don't want to put Allen in that position. This might be too much for the Texans, but it's probably why the Bills need to pull the trigger within the conference.