Power Ranking top NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates
The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is always a contentious conversation since deciding the value of defensive players is not always easy. This year, there are three clear contenders and at least three more "dark-horse" candidates.
By Nick Villano
3. Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
First Round, Third Overall
The Houston Texans went into the 2023 NFL Draft with a lot of balls in the air. They had the number-two overall pick, with a severe need at quarterback. However, word on the street was they desperately wanted to take defensive superstar Will Anderson Jr. Sometimes, you can have your cake and eat it, too. The Texans put their cards on the table, trading their 2024 first-round pick and more to move up to number three so they could take C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.
We may never see a rookie class like this again. Stroud is a top-10 QB. Juice Scruggs is their starting left guard. Tank Dell was their number-one wide receiver before he was injured. Henry To'oTo'o has been making plays and looks like a primed breakout candidate for next season. However, it's Anderson who is coming exactly as advertised.
Anderson has had some big games this season, even if his counting stats aren't through the roof. He has five sacks on the season, which is decent, but his 19 QB hits show his impact is more than just sacks. He is rushing the QB in every game. He's also playing well against the run with eight tackles for loss and 42 tackles overall.
The issue with Anderson and why he isn't in the top two is he's now facing a high-ankle sprain that's already cost him a game. This is either when Anderson would play his best because he's used to the NFL speed, or he'd fall off a little because of the famous "rookie wall." Either way, this is prime proving ground, and now he's either playing hurt or not playing at all. Still, he's pretty firm as the number three in this race. The top two have been incredible.