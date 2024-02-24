3 Buffalo Bills players whose futures will be decided before the NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills are coming off an up-and-down season where they finished with a chance to end the eventual Super Bowl winner's season. After yet another disappointment, there are some big decisions to make now.
By Nick Villano
The Buffalo Bills have been perennial Super Bowl contenders as of late. Every year, they find themselves in the top five for championship odds. However, last year saw the Bills clawing their way into the playoffs for the first time. All the way until Week 18, their playoff lives were in doubt. They ended up winning the AFC East thanks to the Miami Dolphins completely fumbling their lead.
However, despite the positive end, the journey was not so positive. From training camp until locker room cleanout, it seemed like drama was following this team. The NFL News Cycle is a 24/7/365 business, but the Bills took it to another level. Every day, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott were both answering for other players' decisions.
Now, the Bills are looking for a short reset. To make this work in the long haul and eventually win a Super Bowl, hard decisions must be made this offseason. The first comes with a huge star that really started this whole era off.
3. Stefon Diggs, WR
The Bills star wide receiver had the strangest year of any player at his position. It was bizarre in training camp, with Stefon Diggs not showing up for various reasons. It wasn't clear if he wanted a new contract, was asking for a trade, or needed something else from the Bills to be happy. Either way, he eventually returned, and the questions eventually went away.
Diggs started the season on fire. He had 100 yards receiving in four of his first five games. Diggs looked every bit the star that deserves one of the highest salaries in the league. Unfortunately, he never hit that milestone again. In fact, he got worse as the year went by. He finished the season with 21 yards receiving and a fumble against the Chiefs. Diggs just wasn't the same after Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator.
The real reason the Bills have to figure something out is the cap situation. Buffalo is currently $55 million over the salary cap, and the offseason hasn't started yet. The Bills have to shed salary and quickly. While it makes more sense for the Bills to trade Diggs after June 1st (they would save $22 million instead of just $9 million according to Over the Cap), the decision will have been made by the NFL Draft.