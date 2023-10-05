NFL Rumors: Surprise Claypool suitor, Jonathan Taylor speaks, Jim Harbaugh buzz
- Stars align for Chargers to trade for Chase Claypool
- Jonathan Taylor doesn't address Colts future
- NFL analyst predicts Jim Harbaugh rumors will "never stop"
NFL Rumors: Joel Klatt predicts Jim Harbaugh buzz will never stop
College football exper Joel Klatt recently appeared on 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd to discuss Jim Harbaugh and his coaching future. Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines are currently the No. 2 team in college football. He has been with the program since 2014, when he left a very successful post with the San Francisco 49ers.
Harbaugh has since been the subject of NFL coaching rumors on a yearly basis, none of which have come to fruition. Michigan is his alma mater and he left the Niners to go there, so it's clear he doesn't view the NFL as the be-all, end-all of coaching opportunities. Still, NFL teams hope and fans at UM fret.
For Klatt, the rumors are simply never going away.
"The thing is, every NFL opening, I think he’s going to be in the top three names on the list. I don’t think that just a simple answer will do. Number one is, he is a very competitive person, very. And he has succeeded everywhere he’s been, including the NFL, obviously, look at what San Francisco was when he was there. You know, three straight NFC Championship games, a loss late in a Super Bowl."
No matter how ardently Harbaugh maintains his intent to stay at Michigan, we can never count out the possibility of the right opportunity at the right time persuading him to dip back into NFL waters. He came up just shy of a Super Bowl against his brother in 2012. As Klatt theorizes, the ultra-competitive Harbaugh could one day look to avenge his failure.
There's no reason to believe Harbaugh will leave the Wolverines any time soon. His competitive appetite is unlikely to be satisfied until he lands a college football championship trophy in Ann Arbor. If that happens, however, and a quality NFL franchise offers him a pretty penny to make another Super Bowl push... never say never.