NFL Rumors: Surprise Claypool suitor, Jonathan Taylor speaks, Jim Harbaugh buzz
- Jonathan Taylor doesn't address Colts future
NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor doesn't speak on future with Colts
Jonathan Taylor is officially off the PUP list and practicing with the Indianapolis Colts, mere months removed from officially requesting a trade. The Colts perused the market before the season but never seriously engaged interested parties. Now some of those prior suitors, such as the Miami Dolphins, are less blatantly in need of help at the RB position.
With questions about his future abound, the 24-year-old who led the NFL in total yards (2,171) and touchdowns (20) in 2021 is expected to return to the field in Indianapolis. Whether he's back for Week 5 or not is up in the air, but Taylor is on the practice field and speaking with reporters.
Naturally, his first media session in ages included questions about the trade request and his future with the team. Taylor refused to commit to a stance and he was purposefully vague about his desires.
"Listen, like I said, I'm here right now, and my No. 1 thing is to take care of my teammates. A lot of people worry about what I want... It doesn't matter necessarily what I want. What matters is what this team needs, what this team wants, what this city wants and what this city needs. What the city needs is a championship. While I'm here that's what I'm going to work my tail off to do. That's what I worked my tail off to get the opportunity to do."
It would appear that the stalemate is over for now. The Colts have expressed a desire to keep Taylor around and he's certainly not pushing his trade request any further with these comments, even if "it doesn't matter what I want" sends a rather unambiguous message about his true feelings.
The Colts are 2-2 on the season, tied with every other team in the AFC South. Taylor will split touches with up-and-coming Zack Moss, as well as scrambling rookie QB Anthony Richardson, but he's still one of the best RBs in football when healthy. Expect the Colts to lean heavily on Taylor for a long as he wears a horseshoe on his helmet.