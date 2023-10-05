NFL Rumors: Surprise Claypool suitor, Jonathan Taylor speaks, Jim Harbaugh buzz
- Stars align for Chargers to trade for Chase Claypool
- Jonathan Taylor doesn't address Colts future
- NFL analyst predicts Jim Harbaugh rumors will "never stop"
NFL Rumors: Signs point toward Chargers as Chase Claypool destination
The Chicago Bears are seeking a fifth or sixth-round pick in trade talks centered on WR Chase Claypool, who was a healthy scratch for the team's Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. Claypool was acquired for a second-round pick midway through the 2022 season, but he has struggled mightily to carve out a consistent role in the Bears offense. His frustration boiled over when he criticized the coaching staff a week ago.
Claypool's value has never been lower and there's no reason teams will drive up the price in a bidding war for the Notre Dame product. Still, he's a former second-round pick with impressive physical tools at 6-foot-4. He's also young, only 25 years old, so there's time for him to grow as a person and as a player.
One team that could emerge from the shadows is the Los Angeles Chargers. Some might say the stars align.
With Mike Williams out for the season with a torn ACL, it would make sense for the Chargers to seek out reinforcements in the WR room. Claypool does fit the profile of Los Angeles' offense as a tall big-play threat who Justin Herbert can target on his signature down-field bombs.
The Chargers have a track record of getting the most out of role-player receivers in Claypool's mold. He's no longer in a position to demand a significant target share, but Claypool sprinting up the sidelines while defenses key in on Keenan Allen does have some hypothetical appeal.