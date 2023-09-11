NFL Rumors: Tua MVP buzz, Vikings O-line solution, Eagles injury luck
NFL Rumors: Vikings O-line solution is obvious and ready to play
That was probably not the start the Minnesota Vikings expected when they saw the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their Week 1 schedule. But a myriad of problems for the purple and gold on Sunday led to a shocking upset loss and, of course, the dreaded 0-1 start to the year.
Among many issues for the Vikings was the lack of protection from the interior of the offensive line. Kirk Cousins didn't look like much of a veteran under pressure and duress, but that doesn't excuse entirely the lack of effectiveness the O-line showed in the trenches. And now Minnesota might be looking for help.
As it turns out, help is right there waiting for them too.
After the performance from the offensive line against the Bucs, the Vikings Central account tweeted, "Dalton Risner on the phone tomorrow". In response, the former Broncos second-round pick from 2019 replied quite confidently, "I'm ready".
Risner visited the Vikings as a free agent on Aug. 1 but left training camp without a deal. Now it seems like that might've been a mistake but, with no team having signed him, one that Minnesota can quickly rectify.
For his career, Risner hasn't lived up to the billing overall as a second-round pick, notably looking average in the run game. However, he's been an above-average pass-blocker and, frankly, a more solid option than what we saw in Week 1 against the Bucs. With the mutual interest already seemingly being there, it'd be foolish if the Vikings didn't act quickly to make this move.