NFL Rumors: Tua MVP buzz, Vikings O-line solution, Eagles injury luck
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa MVP buzz matching Patrick Mahomes after Week 1
Naturally, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came into the 2023 NFL season as the favorite to win NFL MVP. But after his wide receivers let him down time and again in an upset loss to the Lions on Thursday night's Week 1 kickoff, he has company at the top of the odds board.
It's just not the company anyone might've expected.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now tied with Mahomes as the betting favorite to win NFL MVP at +700 on DraftKings.
The polarizing former No. 5 overall pick started Week 1 healthy with the Dolphins after dealing with concussions throughout last season and lit the Chargers secondary on fire in a thrilling 36-34 win. All told, Tua finished the day with ridiculous numbers, going 28-of-45 for 466 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
When healthy last season and accompanied by the star duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in this electric Mike McDaniel offense, Tua put up great numbers. Staying on the field was the issue. After working hard this offseason to better protect himself, however, he's seemingly also gotten better on the field as well.
And if he can replicate what he did in Week 1 for 16 more games, then it'd be hard to argue that he wouldn't be deserving of NFL MVP consideration.