NFL Rumors: Vikings reinforcements, Steelers injury gets worse, Jets QB stubbornness
- Pittsburgh Steelers without a big-name offensive player for the next month
- Minnesota Vikings bring in some offensive line help
- New York Jets not panicking over Zach Wilson just yet
By Scott Rogust
NFL rumors: Vikings sign guard Dalton Risner to bolster offensive line
The Minnesota Vikings have completed their first two games of the season, and they are without a win. The Vikings lost 20-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and fell 34-28 to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Thursday.
One common theme in those two games (besides the seven turnovers by the offense) is their running game or lack thereof. This season, the team averaged 34.5 rushing yards per game. Not to mention that the Viking's offensive line has been decimated by injuries early on, with Christian Darrisaw, Chris Reed, Garrett Bradbury, and Oli Udoh all dealing with ailments. Now, the team is bringing in some help.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have signed former Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner. The deal is worth $4 million, per reports.
Risner had a link in Minnesota dating back to his time in Denver. The Vikings' offensive line coach, Chris Kuper, was Risner's assistant offensive line coach on the Broncos in his first three seasons with the team. During the summer, Risner visited the Vikings but left without a deal.
Last season with the Broncos, Risner allowed three sacks and was issued one penalty on 967 snaps played, per Pro Football Focus.
The Vikings are tied with the Chicago Bears for last place in the NFC North. The hope is that Risner can bring some stability and improvement to the offensive line.