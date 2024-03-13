NFL rumors: Vikings shut down all hopes that Justin Jefferson could be up for grabs
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been the subject of many trade rumors, but the Vikings intend on keeping the star wideout in Minnesota.
By Kinnu Singh
With uncertainty surrounding the Minnesota Vikings quarterback position, trade speculation for wide receiver Justin Jefferson has run rampant. Among the most absurd "rumors" involved "someone who works at Kroger" announcing an incoming blockbuster trade that would send Jefferson to the Cincinnati Bengals, where Jefferson could reunite with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, his former LSU teammates. Former Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert added more fuel to those rumors on social media.
Minnesota, however, has no plans on trading the dynamic wideout. The Vikings "came close" to extending Jefferson last offseason, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini, and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah "aggressively rejected the idea of trading the star."
The trade rumors to the Bengals are unrealistic. After all, Cincinnati isn't extending wide receiver Tee Higgins, so they definitely wouldn't be able to pay Jefferson, who is expected to become the highest-paid wideout in league history.
Vikings will have to build around someone, and Justin Jefferson seems like the cornerstone
After quarterback Kirk Cousins and pass rusher Danielle Hunter both left Minnesota during free agency, Jefferson is the last remaining keystone player on the Vikings. Jefferson has recorded the most receiving yards through the first four seasons of their career (5,899). In 2023, he became just the third player to record 1,000 receiving yards in 10 or fewer games. He missed seven games last year, but his 2022 season ending with 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was also asked about potentially trading away Jefferson during the NFL Scouting Combine, and he shut down the idea as well.
"I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson," O'Connell said. "We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet. I feel very strongly that Justin is best in his position in football. Any time you're trying to reset the receiver market -- we know who he is, we know what Justin's earned through his first four years in this league -- you know how hard it is. ... It was never gonna be something that was just be easy to get done, but the intent was there. The intent is still stronger than ever to get something done with Justin."