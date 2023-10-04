NFL Rumors: Von Miller return, Eberflus’ scorching seat, Panthers WR trades
- The Carolina Panthers seek a top-tier wide receiver on trade market
- Could Matt Eberflus be done after Week 5?
- Von Miller return for Bills possible in Week 5?
By Scott Rogust
NFL rumors: Von Miller aiming to return for Bills in Week 5
The Buffalo Bills fell a bit under the radar this season, given the excitement in the AFC East. Aaron Rodgers became the new quarterback for the New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins were crowned the favorites to win the division. The Bill showed that the division is still theirs after Week 4.
This past Sunday, the Bills defeated the Dolphins 48-20, a decisive win against a team that dropped 70 points against the Denver Broncos the week prior. Now, the Bills will prepare to play in London when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.
It sounds like they could get a huge player back before the deal.
During the latest episode of the "Voncast," Bills linebacker Von Miller says he's "90 percent sure" he'll be traveling to London and will play.
As NFL Network's James Palmer points out, Miller said that he will be practicing in pads on Wednesday. That is exactly what happened, as evidenced by the team's Twitter post.
Miller had been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. The pass rusher was in his first season, signing a six-year, $120 million deal with the team, one year after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
In 11 games played, Miller recorded 21 combined tackles (18 solo, three assisted), 12 quarterback hits and eight sacks.
If Miller is cleared, it would provide a boost to an already impressive Bills pass rush that has a league-leading 16 sacks.