NFL Rumors: Von Miller return, Eberflus’ scorching seat, Panthers WR trades
- The Carolina Panthers seek a top-tier wide receiver on trade market
- Could Matt Eberflus be done after Week 5?
- Von Miller return for Bills possible in Week 5?
By Scott Rogust
NFL rumors: Insider believes Bears Matt Eberflus could be fired after Week 5
All is not well with the Chicago Bears. This season, the team was expected to take that next step toward contention with quarterback Justin Fields leading the way. Instead, the offense has shown to be stale under coordinator Luke Getsy, and the defense can't hold a lead. Not to mention the team was in the spotlight for drama reasons, whether it was Fields' comments about coaching contributing to the lackluster offense or wide receiver Chase Claypool saying he's not being used properly. Oh and the team lost 13 consecutive games under head coach Matt Eberflus. Things are bad in the Windy City.
Could change come relatively early?
NBC Sports insider Peter King made an appearance on "The Parkins and Spiegel Show" on 670 The Score in Chicago, and talked about Eberflus' job security. King said that if Chicago's loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night is bad enough, he wouldn't be surprised if Eberflus got fired as soon as Friday.
"I don't care who's playing for you. You can't lose 14 games in a row and think you should hold onto your job," said King. "So I would not be surprised if it's a bad loss Thursday and the Bears make a change. Just wouldn't be surprising.
King stresses that he doesn't know that this is going to happen, and says that it's unlikely that they would do it. But when host Danny Parkins brought up the fact that the Bears have never fired a head coach during the season, King says just because they haven't done this doesn't mean that they shouldn't do it.
Additionally, King says that he would be surprised if the team were to fire general manager Ryan Poles.
Ahead of Week 5, Eberflus has a 3-18 record since taking the job in 2022. The Bears are currently 0-4 on the year, and hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season were to end today.
If things go poorly for the Bears on Thursday night, Bears fans will be waiting to see if that will be enough top brass to make a change at head coach early.