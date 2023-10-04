NFL Rumors: Von Miller return, Eberflus’ scorching seat, Panthers WR trades
- The Carolina Panthers seek a top-tier wide receiver on trade market
- Could Matt Eberflus be done after Week 5?
- Von Miller return for Bills possible in Week 5?
By Scott Rogust
NFL rumors: Panthers seeking No. 1 wide receiver for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers went all-in to ensure they had a starting quarterback for the 2023 season. They made a deal with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, earning them the right to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. It cost multiple high-draft picks and their top wide receiver, DJ Moore, to finalize the deal.
Sure, they got Young, but losing Moore has hurt the team thus far. They are 0-4 on the year, with Young targeting the likes of Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Terrace Marshall. It's no disrespect to any of them, but the Panthers are missing a legitimate top option for young to look for downfield.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are looking for a wide receiver. Not just any wide receiver, but a top-tier No. 1 receiver.
The Panthers will have to find an option rather quickly, because by 4:00 p.m. ET on Halloween is the NFL trade deadline. Like in any sports league, traction really begins to pick up once we get closer, so as of now, there are no obvious options.
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport wrote about the Panthers' search for a No. 1 wideout, and mentioned the Denver Broncos having Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, the latter of whom was the subject of trade rumors last year. However, Rapoport mentions that while general manager George Paton always listens to calls, the team is "not in sell mode despite last week's historic loss to the Dolphins."
Other names that stick out are Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. While both are on teams that are under .500, it's unknown if either team would even consider trading them. However, Adams did stress that he doesn't "have time to wait around" for the team to fix their struggles.
The Panthers may have to wait in the coming weeks and see if there is a team with a top-tier wide receiver willing to deal them for trade assets.