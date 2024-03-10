NFL Rumors: Why Russell Wilson has extra motivation to sign with Broncos arch nemesis
One team is rumored to be a potential landing spot for quarterback Russell Wilson and could make things difficult for the Denver Broncos.
By Scott Rogust
After just two years, the Denver Broncos moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos were so confident that Wilson would help end the quarterback carousel after Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016, even confidently signing him to a five-year, $242.6 million contract extension before playing a single snap for the team. This past week, the Broncos released Wilson before playing a single down on the said contract extension.
Now, Wilson is on the road looking to sign with a new team at the start of the new league year. It's already known that Wilson met with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week, in which he could feasibly start for both teams, albeit by winning a competition. But is there one team who could hold the edge?
ESPN's Dan Graziano ($) discussed Wilson's situation and teams in the running for him. Graziano says that Wilson is not looking to do the Broncos any favors, as any amount he earns from the team will be offset from the $39 million fully guaranteed to him this season. A team that Graziano says to look out for are the Broncos' AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Wilson has no motivation to do the Broncos any favors, so he has no motivation to take anything more than a minimum salary deal. If you want Wilson on a one-year deal, the most you would have to pay him is $1,377,500 (the $1.21 million minimum salary established by the CBA and $167,500 in additional veteran salary benefit compensation that Article 27 of the CBA allows you to exempt from your salary cap).
"One team I'm watching closely for Wilson is the Raiders, who could address the quarterback position in the draft but are currently picking in a spot (No. 13) where whoever they get might not be ready to play right away. The idea of Wilson playing in the AFC West, where he'd get two games a season against the team that's paying his salary, is a fun one, and I'd bet he agrees."
Raiders listed as a team to look out for as a potential Russell Wilson landing spot
That would be quite the way for Wilson to stick it to the Broncos. Not only could he sign a veteran minimum contract to ensure Denver pays the majority of the salary owed to him in 2024, but he could get to play them twice a year in 2024.
The Raiders are moving forward with Antonio Pierce as head coach after serving on an interim basis midway through last season. Entering as general manager is Tom Telesco, who was in the same role with the rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders need to figure out what to do at quarterback, as the team is moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo one year after signing him to a $72.75 million contract.
Bringing in Wilson would allow the Raiders to have, at minimum, a bridge quarterback for the 2024 season if they are to draft a quarterback. As Graziano notes, the Raiders hold the 13th overall pick, which puts them on the outside looking in for the top four quarterback prospects if they don't trade up. But, they could use a Day Two pick on a quarterback if they so choose.
While Wilson's first year with the Broncos was a disaster, there was improvement this past season under head coach Sean Payton. In 15 games, Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes.
Wilson is free to sign whenever he so chooses, since he was released. Could he find a new home by the start of the 2024 league year on Wednesday, March 13? And could it be with the Raiders?