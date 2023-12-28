5 teams desperate enough to sign Russell Wilson this offseason
Russell Wilson will be a free agent as soon as the Denver Broncos can make it happen, and these five teams might be desperate enough to sign him.
4. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have not had a consistently capable quarterback since they parted with Matt Ryan, and Desmond Ridder clearly is not the answer now or for the future after having been benched twice this season for Taylor Heinicke. At 7-8 right now, they also won't be in a prime first-round draft spot to take one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft.
Head coach Arthur Smith deserves to be fired for how he has misused the intriguing young weapons the Falcons have on offense (Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts), and for how he has often doubled down on why he has done so. Whether he will be fired or not is an open question, but the most recent reports have it trending toward him not being fired.
Smith may get one more year as the Falcons' head coach. But there will surely be a mandate of sorts to find a solution under center in the offseason, with the cap space (currently projected at about $34.1 million, according to Over The Cap) to make it easier to get it done. If Smith is allowed to essentially hand-pick a veteran quarterback (a reunion with Ryan Tannehill?), there will be no more excuses in 2024
Wilson looks to be a very nice fit for the run-heavy offense Smith favors, with mobility and veteran savvy to further bolster the fit. He's also a better quarterback than Tannehill is, which is what Smith should want over the sentiment of a reunion with the quarterback who's career he resurrected as Tennessee's offensive coordinator. Wilson would be a similar revival story, and the Falcons are in the most winnable division in the NFL.