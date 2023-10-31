Winners and losers from the NFL Trade Deadline: 49ers, Bills make splashes
Who won and lost a relatively tame 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?
NFL Trade Deadline Winner: Buffalo Bills
On the trade deadline special of The Insiders, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport noted that the Buffalo Bills may have made more calls than any other team in the league trying to make a deal. Cornerback was a clear need for this team in the wake of the Tre'Davious White injury on Oct. 1. They finally found a deal and one that makes a lot of sense.
The Bills sent a third-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in return for veteran CB Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick. Douglas has been a huge boost for the Cheeseheads since coming to Green Bay and becomes a key component for Buffalo's defense moving forward this season.
Buffalo really felt the absence of White since he went out, especially with the secondary much thinner than it has been in years past. So getting Douglas onto a possible Super Bowl contender for a relatively cheap price was a no-brainer and an obvious win for the Bills.
NFL Trade Deadline Loser: Minnesota Vikings and Jaren Hall
In the wake of the Kirk Cousins injury, the Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to really start hitting a reset button in more ways than one. They could've brought in substantial draft capital for the likes of Danielle Hunter, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Hicks, and a bevy of other veterans on the roster. It was also an opportunity to get a good look at fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall before big offseason decisions at quarterback.
The Vikings did none of that. In fact, you could argue they moved backwards at the deadline.
Minnesota's two deals for the day were trading for veteran QB Josh Dobbs with the Cardinals and sending guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. Now, they likely limit Hall's opportunities in a season that might be lost already while also putting less protection in front of him and Dobbs. Furthermore, they now are left with a veteran-laden roster that might not have much of a future. It was a complete whiff for the Vikings in what their plan should've been.