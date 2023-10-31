NFL Trade Grades: Bills replace Tre’Davious White as Packers sell parts
The Buffalo Bills added to their secondary at the trade deadline by acquiring Green Bay Packers safety Rasul Douglas, who should help replace Tre’Davious White.
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills upgraded their secondary while the Green Bay Packers opted to sell off a player they deemed replaceable at the NFL trade deadline.
Buffalo's defensive backfield has been reeling for some time now, as they lost Tre'Davious White via injury back in early October. White, an experienced member of the team's secondary, served as a team leader as well, and the injury took a tole on the Bills this month.
"This game, people really don't understand, weighs on you," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said following the game, per ESPN. "With everything he's already been through, it's kind of tough. Keep him in your prayers. It's easy to say it's unfortunate, but football means the world to him. You can tell by how he works, how he grinds, how he approaches each and every day. He really doesn't care about the limelight; he cares about being the player and teammate he can be. ... At a time like this, it's rough."
Replacing White isn't necessarily on the table, but reinforcements were necessary.
Buffalo Bills acquire Packers CB Rasul Douglas
Rasul Douglas has been one of the more vocal Packers since they started their losing ways with Jordan Love as their starting signal-caller. Douglas aired his grievances to the media following the Packers loss to the Vikings just last week.
"We're saying s--- but until we actually do the s---, it don't really matter," Douglas said. "I'm thinking about it like, bro, I've never been a loser in my life. These last two years have been f---ing loser. That s--- ain't me. I don't think that s---'s us. We've got to do something, you know what I mean?"
With Green Bay seemingly embracing a retooling of sorts around Love, perhaps giving a veteran like Douglas a fresh start makes sense. Here is the trade itself.
Who won the Bills-Packers trade?
The Buffalo Bills parting ways with a third-round pick for Douglas may seem like a pick of a reach, but it's important to point out that they expect a comp pick in 2024 for Tremaine Edwards leaving via free agency, which should all but make up the difference.
Buffalo is facing a lot of pressure to win now, while Green Bay's season has unfortunately taken a wrong turn. For that reason, the grades on this trade are relatively simply.
Bills: B
Packers: B-