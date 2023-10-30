NFL trade rumors: Kyler Murray interest, 3 teams in on star CB, high prices league-wide
- Prices around the NFL are high ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline
- Multiple contenders interested in Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
- Kyler Murray drawing trade interest, but Cardinals won't bite
NFL trade rumors: Bears' Jaylon Johnson drawing interest from contenders
On paper, the Chicago Bears are prime trade deadline sellers. Chicago is 2-6, dead last in the NFC North and well outside the contenders circle. The Bears were the worst team in football last season, so there's a precedent. The team is young, rebuilding, and currently navigating a period without their starting QB. It's time to throw the damn towel!
The Bears could throw all that out the window and stand pat. Heck, there are even rumors about Chicago star-hunting for Chase Young. That would certainly be an unexpected zag from a franchise rooted to the bottom of the NFL standings, but the NFL is often a nonlinear league. Teams don't tank and rebuild the same way they might in basketball or even baseball.
If Chicago does decide to listen to offers on key pieces, however, defensive back Jaylon Johnson is sure to have a market. According to league insider Benjamin Allbright, the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys have interest in acquiring Johnson's services.
Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract. A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson has spent his entire career to date with Chicago. He's on track for his best campaign yet, with two interceptions and a forced fumble across six weeks of action. At 24 years old, he is fully on the upswing. It's no wonder why contenders desire him.
The Cowboys, Bills, and Niners all have the Lombardi trophy in their sights. Dallas and San Francisco rank near the top of the league defensively. Buffalo's pass protection is solid, but Johnson could elevate them to another level. That's especially valuable with the offense in such a haywire state week-to-week.