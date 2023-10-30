NFL trade rumors: Kyler Murray interest, 3 teams in on star CB, high prices league-wide
- Prices around the NFL are high ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline
- Multiple contenders interested in Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
- Kyler Murray drawing trade interest, but Cardinals won't bite
NFL trade rumors: Kyler Murray expected to stay with Cardinals despite interest
Kyler Murray hasn't played NFL football since he suffered a torn ACL last December. The former No. 1 pick participated fully in practice last week, and was even declared "fully healthy" by head coach Jonathan Gannon, but the Arizona Cardinals still held him out. It's probably smart to proceed with an abundance of caution given Arizona's paltry 1-7 record.
As Murray gears up to return, however, his name has been popular in the trade rumor mill. The Cardinals went 3-8 with Murray under center last season. A lot of Murray's previous luster was lost, leading some to question his future with the franchise. Murray signed a five-year, $230 million contract before the injury. Once considered a fair price for a rising star, it is now viewed by many as an albatross hanging around Arizona's neck.
Still, the Cardinals is expected to stay with the Cardinals past the trade deadline, according to The Athletic scribe Dianna Russini.
The wording from Russini is worth noting: the Cardinals are "not shopping" Murray. That could be interpreted as the Cardinals not making calls, but still being open to receiving calls. If that is the case, expect at least a couple of NFL teams to poke around the phone lines before the 4 E.T. deadline on Tuesday. Murray put up respectable numbers despite Arizona's team-wide struggles last season — 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 66.4 completion percentage in 11 starts — and he remains a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback at 26 years old.
It's fair to wonder how Murray will look post-injury, but modern medicine generally treats QBs kindly and Murray has the natural talent to return to some level of stardom, or at least high-level starterdom. In today's QB market, it wouldn't be hard for the right team to justify the Murray gamble financially. Of course, few teams need him more than the Cardinals, who clearly can't win games with Joshua Dobbs at signal-caller.