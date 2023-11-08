NFL Week 10 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
There are three teams very much in the playoff mix that must be wary of getting knocked off this week by a club that doesn’t boast a winning record.
1. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Commanders)
The Washington Commanders are easily one of the most predictable unpredictable teams in the NFL this season. They own a 4-5 record, which is about par for the course for a team the 2022 season that finished last in the NFC East with an 8-8-1.
Quarterback Sam Howell has taken a lickin’ and kept on tickin’. He’s connecting on 66.6 percent of his throws for 2,471 yards and 14 scores. However, he’s also been picked off nine times and lost one of his four fumbles. Of course, he’s also been sacked 44 times, easily more than any other player in the league.
Unfortunately, Ron Rivera’s defense has been a major disappointment. Only four teams in the league are giving up more total yards per game. Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s unit has already surrendered 25 offensive touchdowns, 19 through the air. The Commanders have allowed 33-plus points in five of their nine games.
The Seattle Seahawks were a playoff team a year ago. Last Sunday at Baltimore, they were humbled by the red-hot Ravens, 37-3.
Last season’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year has struggled as of late. Quarterback Geno Smith has committed a pair of turnovers in each of these last four games. Pete Carroll’s club has a potent pass rush that could give Washington fits. However, the Seahawks have been walking on eggshells the last few weeks and don’t appear to be as sharp as they were in September.