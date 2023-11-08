NFL Week 10 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
There are three teams very much in the playoff mix that must be wary of getting knocked off this week by a club that doesn’t boast a winning record.
2. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Texans)
It’s impossible not to be impressed with the work first-time NFL head coach DeMeco Ryans has done with this club. It’s also not difficult to see what the Houston Texans have with the second overall pick in April’s draft.
Last week against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback C.J. Stroud was electric. He threw for an NFL rookie record 470 yards, to go along with five touchdowns, and rallied the team for a 39-37 victory. Wide receivers Noah Brown (153) and Tank Dell (114) and tight end Dalton Schultz (130) all finished with at least 100 receiving yards and each reached the end zone at least once.
In eight games, Stroud has thrown for 2,270 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one interception. Ryans’s club has turned over the ball an NFL-low five times.
That being said, the quarterback on the other side of the ball in this Sunday showdown it’s pretty damn good himself. The Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of a four-game winning streak (after a 1-3 start) and Joe Burrow has been nothing less than sensational.
During this stretch, he has hit on a blistering 75.8 percent of his throws (119-of-157) for 1,133 yards and 10 scores with just two interceptions. Burrow has thrown at least two TD passes in each outing.
For what it’s worth, the Texans have come up with a win in each of their last four visits to Cincinnati.