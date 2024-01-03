NFL Week 18: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
1. Green Bay Packers (vs. Bears)
Matt LaFleur’s club has been fun to watch this season. The Green Bay Packers have been a streaky team, but when they’ve been on their game, this squad can be a little scary on the offensive side of the ball. The last two weeks, a pair of road wins at Carolina (33-30) and at Minnesota (33-10), means the Pack is 6-3 in its last nine games after a 2-5 start.
On the other hand, the Chicago Bears also look like a much different football team from not only a year ago, but earlier this season. Matt Eberflus’ club was an NFL-worst 3-14 in 2022 and opened ’23 with four straight losses. Since then, the improving Bears are 7-5 in their last 12 outings, including 4-1 in their last five contests.
On the opening Sunday of the season at Soldier Field, Jordan Love and company came away with a 38-20 triumph over the Bears. Again, Chicago has come a long way since losing their first four games by a combined 137-75 score.
On Sunday at Lambeau Field, LaFleur’s team can clinch a playoff berth with a win. However, Green Bay’s defensive unit has been fairly shaky as of late. Can Joe Barry’s unit put together another solid effort similar to Sunday night’s showing at Minnesota? The Bears are capable of spoiling the Packers’ plans.