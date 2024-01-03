NFL Week 18: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
2. Philadelphia Eagles (at Giants)
A 10-1 start this season seems like light years away for the now-struggling Philadelphia Eagles.
Three straight losses to the 49ers (42-19), Cowboys (33-19) and Seahawks (20-17), all on the road, were tough pills to swallow for the defending NFC champions. Nick Sirianni’s team started fast against the Giants on Christmas afternoon, then hung on for an eight-point victory.
Last Sunday at home, the Eagles appeared in control over the Cardinals. The Philadelphia defense did a disappearing act in the second half and the Birds dropped their fourth game in five outings, 35-31.
What is going on with Sirianni’s club? It has gone from a team knowing how to win the close games to a squad that has looked lost on the road and is now struggling to put teams away at home. The Birds now need a win on Sunday and a Dallas loss at Washington to repeat as NFC East champs.
Back to the Eagles’ 33-25 win over the Giants. Sirianni’s team owned a 20-3 halftime lead and wound up giving up 22 points in the second half. Including last season’s playoff meeting, Philadelphia has won five consecutive meetings in this series. However, it’s hard to have a lot of faith in this team as of late.