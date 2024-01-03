NFL Week 18: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
It all comes down to two days and the final 16 games of the NFL regular season. There are three playoff openings in the AFC, and the AFC East and AFC South titles have yet to be decided.
There are two postseason spots available in the NFC, and the NFC East and NFC South still haven’t crowned a champion.
Face it, Week 18 is always a tricky one. Teams that have clinched playoff spots and top seeds could sit players, so stay up on the latest news. This week’s lines are a little wacky, so proceed with caution.
3. New England Patriots (vs. Jets)
It will be an offseason of speculation in Foxborough. The 4-12 New England Patriots have lost a dozen games for the first time since the team finished 2-14 in 1992. Bill Belichick’s club is just 1-7 at home this season. No team in the National Football League has scored fewer points this season (233) than the Pats.
Still, New England is the slight favorite here despite the fact that the Jets have the better record. It’s all about history as Belichick’s team has beaten the Green and White 15 straight times. The Jets haven’t won at Foxborough since the 2010 AFC Divisional Playoffs.
Perhaps a prop bet on turnovers may be the real play. The Jets (32) and Patriots (27) have combined to give up the football 59 times.