NFL Week 2 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 1 provided drama, a few upsets, and a catastrophic injury. What does Week 2 potentially have in store?
It's that time of the week again, a list of the teams that could find themselves on the short end of the stick in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season. This week, there are certainly a few groups that need to be alert.
Forget the names for just a second, and look at what happens in the game in general. One team comes out with confidence and bravado as an underdog while the other team, the favorite, comes out also with confidence, yet they have the potential to watch it backfire in their face.
After Week 1, only 16 teams stood at 1-0. Following Thursday Night Football, one team sits at 2-0, the Eagles, while another sits at 0-2, the Vikings. History suggests that a 1-1 start or even a 2-0 start leads to better success and a playoff spot. 0-2? Not so much, unless you are the 2007 Giants or the 1993 Cowboys for example.
Enough with the monologues, let's get to the three squads that need to stay alert to avoid getting ridiculed at the game's end for being upset by an underdog.