NFL Week 2 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 1 provided drama, a few upsets, and a catastrophic injury. What does Week 2 potentially have in store?
Cowboys could be covered in green if they don't take the Jets seriously
The Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers has been talked about nonstop by folks across the country, including analysts on TV like Mike Greenberg and Rich Eisen. The Jets are now trotting out Zach Wilson at QB while Dallas and their shutout defense get the home opener. Sounds like a Cowboys dub, right?
Nope. That's where it can get tricky. Even though Wilson has some question marks, the rest of the Jets roster is fully loaded with talent, including defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Additionally, the Jets' defense has been nothing short of impressive, making Josh Allen look somewhat incompetent on Monday Night during the thriller. Allen threw three interceptions in Week 1.
If Dak Prescott isn't careful and reverts back to his San Francisco playoff form, the Dallas defense will be so tired out that even Wilson and his wide receivers will have a nice day. Again, Dan Quinn's unit will have to be at the top of their A-game to help the offense out and ensure that Stephen A. Smith doesn't post a childish and immature laughing video comes games' end when Dallas loses.