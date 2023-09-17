NFL Week 2 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 1 provided drama, a few upsets, and a catastrophic injury. What does Week 2 potentially have in store?
San Francisco should be aware of Hollywood scripts being flipped in the Rams favor
The Seahawks were left stunned after an undermanned Rams team marched into the Pacific Northwest and handled it's business. Meanwhile, the 49ers rode into Pittsburgh and took care of the Steelers. As of right now, it looks like two 1-0 teams, but the 49ers are seen as the vastly superior team compared to the Rams.
That's where it is misleading. The Rams still have a young core of talent and arguably, the game's best defensive player in Aaron Donald. LA was able to pressure the Seahawks' offensive line and control the line of scrimmage while preventing explosive plays. They can certainly do that with the 49ers as the scarlet and gold pride themselves on running the ball.
LA can hold up on the line of scrimmage, but their offense is a bit puzzling. Cooper Kupp is still out, and without him, it's on Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, neither of whom stand six feet tall or above, to utilize their shiftiness and speed to keep the 49ers off their guard. Don't be surprised if a divisional rival gets the surprise upset, it's happened before.