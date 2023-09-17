NFL Week 2 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 1 provided drama, a few upsets, and a catastrophic injury. What does Week 2 potentially have in store?
Even with Chris Jones and Travis Kelce back, Kansas City must be alert with Duval
Nick Wright and his incorrect 20-0 prediction would be the first to tell you that the Chiefs losing to the Jaguars, especially with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones returning, is somewhat unfathomable. That's what would make this all the more interesting if it did happen, and it very well could.
Against Indianapolis, Trevor Lawrence and friends showed the true hallmarks of a Doug Pederson-led team, which is focused on precision and fundamentals. Not to mention, Calvin Ridley showed why he is one the game's most electrifying young receivers. Eight catches for 101 yards and a score. Pretty effective, wouldn't you say?
It may take that kind of effort, along with a strong running game by Travis Etienne, in order to prevent Patrick Mahomes from going off on his birthday, which is dangerous. Additionally, the Jagaurs are intent on coming out of their playoff loss last year to KC looking for redemption. It is quite possible that could happen, and the headlines that could follow would be must-read.