NFL Week 3 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 2 saw some teams hit the 0-2 mark and a state of panic. Some teams are 2-0 despite the predictions. Week 3? The mystery still lingers
Cincinnati will get their revenge on the Rams for the Super Bowl loss
Blue and yellow confetti rained down on Los Angeles back in Super Bowl LVI as the Bengals trotted off the field. On top of that, in a training camp battle, the league chose to pacify Aaron Donald and not punish him for swinging Bengals helmets, further giving credence to Cincinnati's frustration. They want revenge, but the Rams may have an advantage.
Joe Burrow's calf is a cause for concern, and considering the Rams are favorites, it could be hard to see the Bengals winning without Burrow, that is until you take into account who is on this team. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are still in uniform, as is Logan Wilson and the Bengals defense, who want nothing more than to humiliate the Rams for what happened that night.
It comes down to Burrow's health. If he's there, the Jungle will be rocking in full swing. If not, the glitz, glamour, and hype of Los Angeles will once again rain down on Cincinnati, leaving Bengals fans to wonder when will it end. They already haven't won a game since their mayor opened his mouth before the Chiefs game, maybe this is the time to end the losing business and get back on track.