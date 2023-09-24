NFL Week 3 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 2 saw some teams hit the 0-2 mark and a state of panic. Some teams are 2-0 despite the predictions. Week 3? The mystery still lingers
Patriots could lose a long wining streak against an Aaron Rodgers-less Jets
14 straight games. That's what the Jets are up against, and on top of that, the Patriots are still favored. But this may be the time to put their foot down against the old Boston rival. Even without Aaron Rodgers, this is a feature presentation of a potential changing of the guard, unless the Jets lose their footing. New York is out to ensure that it doesn't happen.
Zach Wilson has always started off on the wrong foot against the Patriots, but with an arsenal as talented as the one he has now, he might be able to kick it into high gear. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson always keeps defensive backs on their toes and will look to continue that trend and get his first win against Bill Belichick.
Defensively, the Jets' unit is potent, and cornerback Sauce Gardner is long, athletic, and ready to lock down receivers. It all comes down to getting pressure on Mac Jones, and the Jets can make it happen. This might finally be the day New York flips the script on their rivals, but then again, they could take one wrong step and find themselves in a 15-game losing streak instead.