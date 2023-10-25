NFL Week 8 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Find out which NFL teams could wind up getting upset in Week 8.
2. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Browns)
After a very disappointing Week 1 home loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have bounced back to win four of their last five games. With the first-place San Francisco 49ers stumbling twice after a 5-0 start, Pete Carroll’s club finds himself one-half game out of the top spot in the NFC West.
Offensively, the Seahawks have not been sharp in their past two outings. A 17-13 loss at Cincinnati was followed by last Sunday’s lackadaisical 20-10 home win over the basement-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Geno Smith has been sloppy the past two weeks. There were zero touchdown passes and a pair of interceptions vs. the Bengals. Smith threw for two scores vs. the Cards but was picked off once and lost his first fumble of the season.
In their last two games, the Cleveland Browns proved they could survive a defensive battle and also prevail in a shootout. A 19-17 surprise of the 49ers was followed by a 39-38 victory at Indianapolis. Deshaun Watson started the game for Kevin Stefanski’s team, but quarterback P.J. Walker, running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Myles Garrett came up big in Sunday’s comeback win.
The Browns will be in Seattle on Sunday. Cleveland’s defense could be too much for Smith, especially if his recent turnover issues continue.