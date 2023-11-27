NFL Winners and Losers from Week 12: Steelers finally explode, Patriots reach crisis
The Week 12 NFL slate gave us plenty to celebrate and just as much to lament.
NFL Week 12 loser: Matt Ammendola
The Texans were on the wrong side of the 24-21 scoreboard Sunday afternoon, as the Jaguars extended their lead in the division. It was another brilliant performance from Rookie of the Year shoo-in C.J. Stroud. He completed 26-of-36 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading Houston in carries (six) and rushing yards (47) and adding another score on the ground.
Alas, the Texans couldn't pull it out late. Not because the offense stalled or because the defense couldn't step up, however. Because the kicker, Matt Ammendola, couldn't clear the uprights.
The game ended with Ammendola doinking the football off the bottom upright on a 58-yard field goal attempt.
That's tough as is, but 58 yards is no chip shot. The only problem is, Ammendola also missed a field goal attempt earlier in the game, finishing 0-for-2. In a three-point loss, that's hard to stomach.
NFL Week 12 winner: Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys stomped the Washington Commanders, 45-10, on Thanksgiving. Dallas continues to hover near the top of the NFC East standings, still within striking distance of the first-place Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have lost a couple inexplicable games this season, but on the flip side, few teams have put together such a comprehensive and thorough victory.
Dak Prescott is the head of the snake, of course. He has looked much more comfortable in 2023 compared to last season. In Thursday's game, he completed 22-of-32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with 10 different receivers. Four different receivers — CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, and Rico Dowdle — found the end zone.
At full strength, the Cowboys' offense can overpower just about anybody. The Commanders fired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator shortly after the game. It's easy to write off the Cowboys as contenders given their spotty postseason track record, but that may be unwise.