Fansided

NFL Winners and Losers from Week 6: Dolphins and Jaguars dominate, 49ers shank it

Another week, another round of winners and losers as the NFL standings get flipped upside down.

By Christopher Kline

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Winner: Sam Hubbard, Bengals' defense

The Bengals' offense has been a hot mess all season, but the defense stepped up in a big way to deliver victorious results against the Seahawks in Week 6. Sam Hubbard posted a career-high seven tackles and made the game-sealing hit on Geno Smith in the game's waning moments — a crushing blow.

With Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, and others dominating in the trenches, the Bengals also intercepted the red-hot Geno Smith twice — with credit going to Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton.

Smith ended his night with 323 yards, zero touchdowns, and two INTs while taking four sacks in the Seattle loss.

Loser: Desmond Ridder

We're back.

Desmond Ridder put together another promising stat line on the surface — 28-of-47 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Drake London nine times for 125 yards, by far the best game of the season for the second-year wideout. Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith both caught TDs at tight end. Eight different players registered receptions. It was a balanced, mostly efficient night... except for the mistakes.

Ridder lost his first home game since high school. He was 26-0 at home at Cincinnati and 5-0 at home with the Falcons. No more. It was only a matter of time, but the Commanders aren't a particularly great team. Washington tried their best to give this game away to Atlanta, but Ridder tossed three costly INTs — two in Washington territory late in the fourth quarter.

He doesn't have elite physical tools. The appeal of Ridder was centered on the ideal of his stable, veteran-like poise. That simply is not evident in his play week-to-week. The Falcons have a lot of figuring out to do, starting with Ridder's future as the team's QB.

feed

Home/NFL