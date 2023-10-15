NFL Winners and Losers from Week 6: Dolphins and Jaguars dominate, 49ers shank it
Another week, another round of winners and losers as the NFL standings get flipped upside down.
Winner: Sam Hubbard, Bengals' defense
The Bengals' offense has been a hot mess all season, but the defense stepped up in a big way to deliver victorious results against the Seahawks in Week 6. Sam Hubbard posted a career-high seven tackles and made the game-sealing hit on Geno Smith in the game's waning moments — a crushing blow.
With Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, and others dominating in the trenches, the Bengals also intercepted the red-hot Geno Smith twice — with credit going to Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton.
Smith ended his night with 323 yards, zero touchdowns, and two INTs while taking four sacks in the Seattle loss.
Loser: Desmond Ridder
We're back.
Desmond Ridder put together another promising stat line on the surface — 28-of-47 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Drake London nine times for 125 yards, by far the best game of the season for the second-year wideout. Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith both caught TDs at tight end. Eight different players registered receptions. It was a balanced, mostly efficient night... except for the mistakes.
Ridder lost his first home game since high school. He was 26-0 at home at Cincinnati and 5-0 at home with the Falcons. No more. It was only a matter of time, but the Commanders aren't a particularly great team. Washington tried their best to give this game away to Atlanta, but Ridder tossed three costly INTs — two in Washington territory late in the fourth quarter.
He doesn't have elite physical tools. The appeal of Ridder was centered on the ideal of his stable, veteran-like poise. That simply is not evident in his play week-to-week. The Falcons have a lot of figuring out to do, starting with Ridder's future as the team's QB.