NFL Winners and Losers from Week 6: Dolphins and Jaguars dominate, 49ers shank it
Another week, another round of winners and losers as the NFL standings get flipped upside down.
Winner: Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill
The Dolphins' offense is back in full swing. The IR placement of De'Von Achane was a bummer, but it opens up lead-back duties to veteran Raheem Mostert, who is off to a ridiculous start this season. He added 132 yards from scrimmage (115 on the ground, 17 through the air) and three touchdowns. Mostert leads the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns on the season and he has two receiving TDs now, too.
Tyreek Hill continued his magical season with six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense are firing on all cylinders, but there isn't a more potent one-two connection in the NFL than Tua and Hill. Tagovailoa knows how to find Hill in advantageous positions; the speedy wideout, with an unmatched blend of open-field athleticism and physicality, knows how to deliver after the catch.
Miami started the game in a surprising 0-14 hole against the zero-win Panthers, but Mike McDaniel's squad silenced all doubters with a swift and explosive 35-0 run. That's the best offense in the NFL right now.
Loser: Gardner Minshew II
The Colts will probably miss Anthony Richardson for the remainder of the season, which leaves the franchise with two options: let Gardner Mishew manage what he can for the rest of the season, or seek a trade.
Minshew has the reputation of a quality backup after quality stops in Jacksonville and Philadelphia. He entered Sunday's game with a career TD:INT ratio of 46:15, but he tossed three interceptions (to only one touchdown) in the Colts' embarrassing 37-20 loss to the Jags.
There are silver linings — he still managed a respectable 329 yards through the air and established a fruitful connection with Michael Pittman Jr. — but Minshew has to play far less reckless football if the Colts' offense wants any chance at surviving the Richardson injury.
Jacksonville just took a sizable lead in the AFC South.