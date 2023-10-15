NFL Winners and Losers from Week 6: Dolphins and Jaguars dominate, 49ers shank it
Another week, another round of winners and losers as the NFL standings get flipped upside down.
Loser: Injury reports
Samuel and McCaffrey left the Niners' game early. The Titans lost Ryan Tannehill to an ankle injury. The Bears lost Justin Fields to a hand injury. There is no avoiding injuries in the NFL, but this has been a particularly difficult week for high-profile setbacks. It started with Anthony Richardson's IR placement and the subsequent news of potentially season-ending surgery.
Winner: Jamin Davis
The Commanders have weathered a few extremely uneven performances to emerge back at .500 after a 24-16 win over the Falcons. The game ended on Jamin Davis' first career INT, in his third NFL season. It was the perfect capstone to a game defined by Washington's ability to force Desmond Ridder into back-breaking errors.
Ridder tossed three picks and the Commanders walked away winners despite the Falcons positioning themselves for a game-tying score on multiple occasions down the stretch. Perhaps this is too much credit to the Commanders' shaky defense (Atlanta's offense is chronically awful), but the Commanders held fast under pressure in a must-win game.
Loser: Brock Purdy and Jake Moody
Brock Purdy entered Sunday's game undefeated in completed, healthy games. No longer. Without the help of Samuel and McCaffrey, the second-year star and burgeoning MVP candidate looked helplessly mortal. Maybe he's not the most 'valuable' member of the Niners' offense after all.
Jake Moody entered the game 9-for-9 on field goals this season. He missed twice Sunday, including the game-winning attempt from 41 yards out.
Moody is a rookie. Purdy has 11 regular season starts to his name. They're young, it happens. But, for the first time in a while, the Niners were not the most balanced and dominant force on the football field.