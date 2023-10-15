5 quarterbacks Titans can trade for to replace Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill left the Tennessee Titans' Sunday morning game with a concerning ankle injury. Here are potential replacements the Titans could trade for.
Ryan Tannehill went to the ground with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. While the official diagnosis remains undetermined, there's a chance Tannehill could miss significant time. He was seen on crutches after the game.
Tennessee drops to 2-4 on the season and the front office has significant questions to answer. Malik Willis and Will Levis lurk in the shadows as viable young alternatives at QB, but the Titans have remained committed to Tannehill and the illusion of contention despite myriad reasons to pivot toward youth. Willis replaced Tannehill on Sunday and completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards.
If Ran Carthon and the Titans front office feel the need to replace Tannehill via trade, it will be fascinating to see what the franchise prioritizes. Is it a splashy veteran, or a career backup? Do the Titans swing for another young QB, potentially undermining the development of Willis and Levis, or is experience the goal?
Odds are the Titans will keep the current QB room in tact, but here a few different options if Tennessee decides to take the bold approach.
5. Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers have three QBs on the roster and could part with the most expendable of the bunch, Mason Rudolph. A three-year NFL vet, Rudolph has appeared in 17 games (10 starts) with a 5-4-1 record, 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions to his name.
He wouldn't present the most exciting possibility, the Rudolph is a perfectly competent gunslinger destined for NFL journeyman status. He's bound to travel from team to team for the next few years as the okay backup who looks half-decent when called upon. He's not full-time starter material, but Rudolph has more experience under his belt than Willis or Levis. That could appeal to Tennessee's front office if he's available on the cheap.
Rudolph possesses great size and strength in the pocket at 6-foot-5. He can read defenses from a high vantage point and get serious air underneath the ball. He's a tad mistake-prone when his ambitions rev up, but arm talent is half the equation. Rudolph would give the Titans' receivers the chance to make plays.