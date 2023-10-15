NFL Winners and Losers from Week 6: Dolphins and Jaguars dominate, 49ers shank it
Another week, another round of winners and losers as the NFL standings get flipped upside down.
It has been a strange week of NFL football. A lot of upsets, first and foremost. The Seahawks, Falcons, Saints, and Niners were all favorites. All lost.
San Francisco is no longer undefeated despite facing a Browns team without Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb. The Texans are back to .500 despite C.J. Stroud's most uneven performance to date. Desmond Ridder broke 300 yards again, but the Falcons' offense fell victim to three mindless interceptions.
The big standouts were the Miami Dolphins (42-21 over the Panthers) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (37-20 over the Colts). A great day on balance for the state of Florida, in fact. Blame it on London, blame it on luck, but the Jags are 4-2. The Dolphins are still in first place in the AFC East at 5-1.
There's much to get through. Let's hammer out the winners and the less fortunate losers from Week 6 of the NFL season.
Winner: Browns' defense
Myles Garrett and the AFC's top defensive unit received a significant boost to their resume on Sunday with a defeat of the previously undefeated 49ers. There are obvious caveats — Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel both left the game with injuries — but a win is a win and the Browns have the distinct honor of handing the infallible Brock Purdy his first NFL loss in the regular season.
Cleveland won this game despite injuries to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb. Veteran fill-in P.J. Walker didn't exactly thrive in the pocket, but he did just enough (with the help of Jerome Ford and Amari Cooper) to lead the Browns to victory at home. It's not easy to beat teams with 19 points in the NFL, but it's a luxury Cleveland has with its dominant front seven.