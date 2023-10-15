PJ Walker and the Browns shock 49ers with first defeat: Best memes and tweets
Who would have guessed the Cleveland Browns would hand the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season? Not Cowboys fans, that's for sure.
The San Francisco 49ers have looked like one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this year. Then they ran into the Cleveland Browns and PJ Walker.
The Browns didn't have starting quarterback Deshaun Watson available because of injury, but the backup was up to the task of taking down the best defense in the league. Seriously, that happened.
Despite throwing two interceptions, Walker led Cleveland to an unlikely victory after the 49ers missed a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
San Francisco was bold in the draft selecting rookie kicker Jake Moody in the third round. He had the chance to win the game and pushed it to the delight of "don't ever draft a kicker" Twitter.
Here's how social media reacted to the result.
Best memes and tweets as the Browns beat the 49ers
Rivals of the 49ers took particular pleasure in watching them fall to Walker and co, though Cowboys fans had their own unique response to the game.
Other fans were wondering why the FOX decided to cut away from a thrilling ending with under two minutes to play.
How'd the Browns get one over on the 49ers? Well, Brock Purdy had one of his worst games in the NFL with an interception and three sacks. He completed just 12-of-27 pass attempts for 125 yards.
It didn't help that the injury bug bit the 49ers with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel leaving the game. Or that the refs made some questionable calls late.
Credit is due to the Browns defense for limiting San Francisco either way. Cleveland also seemed to feed off of the pregame fight between the two teams.
Walker had two picks and took two sacks, but he made the plays he needed to make while leaning on Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt on the ground. Amari Cooper came to play with four catches for 108 yards.
The 49ers will try to bounce back against the Vikings next week, staying on the road. The Browns will also be away to the Colts.