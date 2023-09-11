NFL Winners and Losers from Week 1: Jordan Love owns Bears, Steelers get embarrassed
Let the overreactions flow! It's NFL Week 1, which means either the sky is falling or your favorite team is Super Bowl-bound.
NFL Week 1 loser: Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the season with a lot of positive momentum. Kenny Pickett was supposed to take off into the sun as one of the NFL's next great QBs. The offensive line was supposed to round into shape with Broderick Jones and a new complement of vets. Mike Tomlin was supposed to have another winning squad.
Well, it's only Week 1. The Steelers can still turn it around, but Week 1 was a rough start. The Steelers were on the wrong end of a 30-7 scoreboard against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
Patrick Peterson vowed to intercept Brock Purdy. Instead, Purdy dropped a TD dime right over his head.
This game couldn't have gone much worse for Pittsburgh. It's early — take solace in the "it's only Week 1!" of it all, Steelers fans — but man, that was bad.
NFL Week 1 winner: Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins stormed from behind to topple Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34 in an airtight thriller. Two of the league's most explosive playmakers went head to head, but Tua Tagovailoa won the QB battle in the end. He posted 466 yards and three touchdowns in another comic display of Miami's big-play ability.
It's no secret who Tagovailoa's favorite target is. Tyreek Hill is the NFL's highest-paid receiver, a speedster of the first degree who can beat just about every human in a straight race. He found himself on the receiving end of 11 Tagovailoa passes, accumulating 215 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
We may not see another WR performance of that caliber this season. I'm not sure there's a single QB-WR duo that can touch Miami's core connection when that offense is clicking.