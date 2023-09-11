NFL Winners and Losers from Week 1: Jordan Love owns Bears, Steelers get embarrassed
Let the overreactions flow! It's NFL Week 1, which means either the sky is falling or your favorite team is Super Bowl-bound.
NFL Week 1 loser: Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games last season, good enough for the NFC North crown and a lot of respect entering the new season. Kirk Cousins has always had his limitations, but he's a proven vet with a track record of impressive performances for winning teams.
It's only Week 1, again, but the Vikings' season couldn't have started much worse. They lost 20-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As you probably remember, Tom Brady retired after last season. He's not on the Bucs anymore. Their starting QB is Baker Mayfield, one of the least proven starting assets in the NFL.
Tampa has a lot of veteran talent left over on the supporting cast, but that team was widely expected to flop in Week 1 and beyond. The Vikings need to round into shape quickly, and Cousins can't afford any more three-turnover afternoons.
NFL Week 1 winner: Calvin Ridley
After a year-long gambling suspension and time missed due to mental health considerations, former first-round pick Calvin Ridley took the field again for his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday. He was right back to his old ways.
The Alabama product sped up and down the field, making countless impressive grabs in traffic and shredding defenders after the catch. He racked up eight catches, 101 yards, and a touchdown. As the new favorite receiver for one of the NFL's brightest young QBs in Trevor Lawrence, this is only the beginning of a very promising campaign for the 28-year-old.
Ridley has endured more than his share of ridicule for his uncomfortable departure from the Falcons, but he's an all-world talent. It's clear he's in football shape and then some. The Jags scrapped their way to a wild card berth last season. Perhaps with Ridley in the mix, this season holds even bigger rewards.