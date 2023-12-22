NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The race for the Hart Trophy is intensifying as we steamroll toward the middle of the 2023-24 NHL Season. Who grabbed the No. 1 spot in the latest ranking?
By Sion Fawkes
8. Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers
Like Talbot, Sam Reinhart has hit a few speed bumps with just two points in the previous five games, plus a minus-6 rating. However, we shouldn’t judge Reinhart entirely on his most recent performances as he still has 39 points in 32 games, 18 goals, and a plus-12 rating.
Reinhart is also showing off his durability, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game for the first time since 2019-20, and his 32 blocks show us his willingness to invade scoring lanes. The latter is something he didn’t do often in the past, as last season he set a career-high of just 49 blocks.
7. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews is once again showing us why he’s one of the best the league has to offer with an incredible 11 points, eight goals, three assists, and a plus-3 rating in his last five contests. Overall, Matthews has 26 goals and 38 points and he has played an integral role in the Toronto Maple Leafs once again vying for postseason contention.
While Toronto is just 1-2-2 in Matthews’ previous five games, including a blowout loss to the Buffalo Sabres and an upset loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, don’t let that change your opinion of the 26-year-old. Once he helps the Leafs get back on form, he will rise in these rankings.