NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The race for the Hart Trophy is intensifying as we steamroll toward the middle of the 2023-24 NHL Season. Who grabbed the No. 1 spot in the latest ranking?
By Sion Fawkes
6. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon reminded us why he deserves a solid ranking in the MVP conversation with a five-point night that included four goals in a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. And this game was no outlier, as MacKinnon also recently put up four points and two goals vs. the San Jose Sharks in what was a 6-2 win.
Overall, MacKinnon has 53 points and 18 goals in 33 contests, and he is currently averaging a career-high 22:38 of average total ice time. MacKinnon is also pitching in defensively, with 29 blocks already this season, putting him on pace to snag a career-high in the category.
5. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
While it’s true Quinn Hughes hasn’t been as effective from a points perspective, with just three in his previous five contests, the blueliner’s overall performance is still the best in the league among defensemen. Hughes has 42 points, a career-high nine goals, and a ridiculous plus-25 rating in just 34 games this season.
It’s clear Hughes, plus many on the Vancouver Canucks, have risen their respective games in 2023-24, and as it stands, the 24-year-old will set a few more career milestones by the time the regular season ends in April. His play with and without the puck are major reasons why Vancouver is arguably the best team in hockey as we near midseason.