NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The NHL Awards Rankings can change weekly as players who are coming off an outstanding week can punch a ticket into the MVP race. Here's who is currently on top.
By Sion Fawkes
4. Linus Ullmark, G, Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark is once again demonstrating why he’s the NHL’s best goaltender. Last season, he finished in 10th place for the Hart, but the 2022-23 Vezina and Jennings winner is easily a top-five name during this season’s early stages.
Ullmark has posted a 3-0-0 record while in a timeshare with Jeremy Swayman, and he is on pace to shatter his career-best save percentage and goals allowed average from last year. Through three games, Ullmark has logged an eye-popping 0.962 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA, and he could just be getting started.
3. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche are one of the NHL’s best teams at the moment, and Mikko Rantanen is a big reason for that. Last season, he put on a goal-scoring clinic, finding the back of the net 55 times while his 50 assists gave him a career-high 105 points.
Rantanen is yet another forward on this list who isn’t afraid to play defense, as he finished 18th for the Selke in 2020-21. His career numbers reflect his willingness to play sound hockey without the puck, which, in turn, gives him and his teammates ample chances to score at will. He has done that this season, with 12 points and five goals in six contests.