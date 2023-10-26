NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The NHL Awards Rankings can change weekly as players who are coming off an outstanding week can punch a ticket into the MVP race. Here's who is currently on top.
By Sion Fawkes
The Hart Trophy is the NHL’s most coveted award, as the winner just became one step closer to becoming a legend in professional hockey. Although we are still early in the 2023-24 season, quite a few players have separated themselves from the pack and they deserve recognition for their early-season accomplishments on the ice.
Below, there are five skaters and one goaltender who have made highlight-reel plays seemingly game after game. But the new No. 1 might be surprising, as they are in Year 1 with their new team after spending the previous year posting solid, but not MVP-caliber numbers.
Who is the new No. 1 in the MVP race?
6. William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
When you watch the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews is often the first player you will look for. But through the first few weeks of the 2023-24 season, William Nylander has been on a tear, tallying 10 points, five goals, and five assists, putting him on pace to shatter his career-high of 87 points.
But his awesome points production is just part of the equation; Nylander is currently boasting a 20.8 shooting percentage through six games, and he’s also showing off a physical edge with six hits so far. If Nylander can maintain his points production, the Maple Leafs will be borderline unstoppable offensively.
5. Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings
We have been waiting for the Detroit Red Wings to show up and play some exciting hockey ever since Steve Yzerman took over in the front office. And through seven games, Dylan Larkin has been one of the centerpieces, with 14 points so far, putting him on pace for 164 this year if he continues at the same rate.
What’s even scarier is the fact that Larkin isn’t a pure scorer, but a two-way player, having finished 20th for the Selke in 2018-19. It’s one thing to put up an outrageous number of goals and assists, but it’s something completely different to produce at a high level at both ends of the ice.