NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in Vezina Trophy race
The Vezina Trophy race has been heating up over the past few weeks, and there is a new front-runner for the award at the quarter-season mark.
By Sion Fawkes
8. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger was in contention for the Vezina last season, and in 2023-24, he has taken his game up a notch. Through 15 contests, the Dallas Stars netminder is 9-4-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a 0.916 save percentage.
Shutouts were a huge part of Oettinger’s game last season, and he recorded five of them in 61 starts. He has just one this year, but if he goes on the same tear he did in 2022-23, look for Oettinger’s name to at least receive an honorable mention among the Vezina’s finalists.
7. Connor Ingram, Arizona Coyotes
What a story the Arizona Coyotes have been this season, and Connor Ingram has helped this team achieve early season success across his 12 starts. Ingram, who never played in over 27 games in a season, has a 9-3-0 record, a 0.922 save percentage, a 2.52 GAA, a shutout, and a remarkable 0.750 quality starts percentage.
Few gave the Coyotes much of a chance this season, and few would have thought Ingram would be playing at such a high level. So far, the former Nashville Predator has played a key role in Arizona’s early season success.