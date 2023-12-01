NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in Vezina Trophy race
The Vezina Trophy race has been heating up over the past few weeks, and there is a new front-runner for the award at the quarter-season mark.
By Sion Fawkes
Now that the 2023-24 NHL season is a quarter of the way over, it’s time to re-rank the top 10 goaltenders in the Vezina Trophy Race. This updated ranking looks quite different from the previous list, but you will still see some familiar names here.
A pair of front-runners aren’t just in the conversation to snag the Vezina, but they are also serious contenders to win the Hart Trophy. There are also two pairs of teammates represented as well, given their collective performances that could also put them in contention for the Jennings Award.
Who is the new front-runner in the Vezina Trophy race?
10. Jonathan Quick, New York Rangers
Who would have thought Jonathan Quick could be a potential contender to snag the Vezina this season following a year when he seemed to backslide? The 38-year-old reminded us he’s still, even in his 17th season, worthy of taking the top prize with a 6-0-1 record so far, a 0.930 save percentage, and an outstanding 1.99 GAA.
Quick would be even higher in these rankings had he played more games, but the two-time Jennings winner is putting himself in a prime position to earn his first Vezina. Quick finished in the top five for the award on three different occasions during his long career with the Los Angeles Kings, so perhaps this season is the ultimate breakthrough.
9. Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark and teammate Jeremy Swayman are still legitimate Vezina contenders and will be throughout the 2023-24 season, despite the Boston Bruins' recent backslide. Ullmark won the award last season along with the Jennings, but so far, he finds himself just inside the top 10 following three regulation losses in 11 games.
For the record, Ullmark lost just six games last year in 48 starts, so it looks as though he is taking a step back. Regardless, he still has a 0.917 save percentage, a 2.64 GAA, and a 7-3-1 record, so he’s still well within serious contention.