Nikola Jokic already passed LeBron James on the all-time triple-double list
Nikola Jokic adds yet another bullet point to his already impressive resume by passing an all-time accomplishment of LeBron James.
By Kdelaney
During last night's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic recorded 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic's performance not only helped the Nuggets defeat the Pels 134-116, but it also pushed him past LeBron James and Jason Kidd on the all-time triple-double list. According to SportsCenter, Jokic now has the fourth-most triple-doubles in NBA history.
In an attempt to stir the pot between two Western Conference rivals, SportsCenter made sure it was known that Jokic did this in far fewer games than LeBron. However, we shouldn't be surprised by this. Jokic is an immovable-glass-cleaning force on both ends. Despite his size, Jokic sees the court like a point guard. He can create for others, himself, and finish at the rim. Nikola Jokic now only trails Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), and Magic Johnson (138).
Through eight games this season, Jokic has averaged 24 points, eight assists, and almost 13 rebounds. With plenty of time left in the season, Magic Johnson's record could be Jokic's to take. There is simply no effective way to stop Jokic. Whether it's scoring, passing, or rebounding, Jokic's fingerprints are all over every Nuggets game.